This Sunday's garden party hosted at the Áras an Uachtaráin (President's home) in Dublin's Phoenix Park celebrated the 100th anniversary of the publication of James Joyce's "Ulysses" during the week of Bloomsday, June 16.

President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina hosted a special Garden Party at Áras an Uachtaráin to mark the 100th anniversary of the publication of James Joyce’s Ulysses in 1922.

The garden party, marking the 100th anniversary of the publication of James Joyce’s Ulysses in 1922, took place in the week of Bloomsday and was MC'd by Tommy Tiernan. The event included addresses by President Higgins and Professor Declan Kiberd, author of "Ulysses and Us", as well as musical performances from artists including Camille O’Sullivan, Simon Morgan, Noel O’Grady and The Stunning.

Approximately 350 to 400 guests attended under the theme of the making and selling of books, with the majority of those attending representing independent Irish publishers and bookshops. Some of those attending wore Bloomsday dress.

The event is the 60th themed Garden Party to be hosted by President Higgins at Áras an Uachataráin since his election to the office of President, with over 20,000 people having attended over the course of the events since 2011.

In a statement, President Higgins said: "This year of course marks the centenary of the publication of James Joyce’s 'Ulysses', bringing a special significance to this year’s Bloomsday celebrations. Celebrating 'Ulysses' reminds us of why we must be so grateful to the independent publishers who, like the inspired, committed and innovative Sylvia Beach with James Joyce, provide such a vital service to our society by publishing the good, original, groundbreaking, thought-provoking, mould shattering and, indeed, often eccentric or idiosyncratic work that moves the world of literature in its diversity and enables the discovery and emergence of new and exciting literary forms and voices."

President and Sabina Higgins this afternoon hosted a special garden party at Áras an Uachtaráin to mark the 100th anniversary of the publication of James Joyce's Ulysses under the theme of the making and selling of books. Read more at https://t.co/HDEU53ZGJy pic.twitter.com/7DlNwH3EO7 — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) June 12, 2022

