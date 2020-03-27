The Pop-Up Gaeltacht live stream is the perfect way to practice your Irish-language skills and come together as a community during the Covid-19 quarantine.

As Pop-Up Gaeltachts, were people can come together in real life to practice their Irish language skills, are being canceled in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers have adapted and are going virtual.

IrishCentral is delighted to host the live stream "Pop Up Gaeltacht i gCoraintín" ("Pop up Gaeltacht in Quarantine") this Saturday, March 28 at 3pm EST / 7pm GMT / 12 pm PDT.

For more information, check out the event page here. IrishCentral will be carrying the live stream here and on our Facebook page as part of our IrishCentral Happy Hour series.

Jeffrey Sardina, who took part in IrishCentral's successful World’s Largest Pop Up Gaeltacht on IrishCentral in August 2019. Now, straight from La Jolla, in San Diego, he's launching a global Pop up Gaeltacht for the Irish community to get together.

Sardina told IrishCentral "This Pop Up Gaeltacht is about connecting Irish speakers around the globe. While at first the idea of meeting online seems less attractive than having a more personal atmosphere, it has enabled us to reach Irish speakers around the globe—all the way from California to Europe and beyond.

"Especially now that we have no other options for meeting together, I decided this would be the perfect time to try something new. And, judging by the number of people who are interested, I think that it has much more potential than I had thought!

He added "The best part about all of this is the community—watching people come together and make it what it is today. This was not the work of any one person, but of a group who came together to express their love for the Irish language."

