Watch Celtic band, Scythian, on IrishCentral this Friday, LIVE via Pittsburgh Irish Festival, in Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh Irish Festival, in Pennsylvania, will be live streaming Irish traditional musicians concerts for the coming weeks in a bit to life the communities spirits as we shelter in place and try to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

IrishCentral is delighted to feature Pittsburgh Irish Festival's first Live Stream Irish Music Series as part of our Happy Hour. This Friday, March 27, at 7pm EST IrishCentral will stream a concert from the Celtic music band Scythian, live on our Facebook.

Read more: Irish band invites the world to “stay at home and dance”

The Pittsburgh Irish Festival's Live Stream Irish Music Series has been organized in associated with the Irish Design Center. The live streaming concerts have been taking place all this week with more planned for next week.

On Friday at 7pm EST IrishCentral will stream Scythian's concert. Scythian came together over 12 years ago when a bunch of college buddies started playing Celtic music in the streets. The band has grown to be a headliner on the US Celtic Festival Circuit as well as a name in the Bluegrass/Americana Festival Circuit. T

They found that their brand of high-energy folk music found a resonance that led The Washington Post to state: “Scythian’s enthusiasm is contagious, and shows seem to end with everyone dancing, jumping around or hoisting glasses.”

Founded by brothers Alexander and Danylo Fedoryka who are first-generation sons of Ukrainian immigrants, Scythian from the start has been a search and love for the “old-time, good-time music” of many cultures.

The Pittsburgh Irish Festival said of the Live Stream Music Series their mission is to preserve and promote the Irish culture and to support Pittsburgh Irish Festival-favorite musicians who are facing tough times with many tours and

concerts being canceled.

“We hope that this series will bring a smile to the faces of our online community, support bands and performers during this crisis, and perhaps introduce Irish music to many who are not already familiar,” says Mairin Petrone, Pittsburgh Irish Festival Executive Director.

Read more: Irish American singer Kian Byrne releases new charity single “All the Love”

All performances and streams will occur on the Pittsburgh Irish Festival's Facebook Page.

Live Stream Irish Music Series Schedule (all in EST):

Thursday, March 26

- 7 p.m. - Katie Grennan (Pittsburgh born fiddler) and John Williams (accordion and concertina)

- 8 p.m. - The Low Kings (a series of solo performances)

Friday, March 27

- 7 p.m. - Scythian

Next week:

- Colm Keegan, Terry Griffith, County Mayo, and many more to be announced weekly.

Read more: Belfast hip hop trio Kneecap and the new Irish rebel music