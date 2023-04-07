Here are ten unique Irish phrases that resonate down through the years.

When God made the Irish, he made them poetic. Enjoy!

The Irish have a rich tradition of storytelling and poetry, with their language full of colorful and insightful sayings and phrases that reflect their history, culture, and values. Irish sayings and phrases have been passed down from generation to generation and have become a significant part of their identity. The following is an exploration of the poetry of Irish sayings and phrases.

"You’ve got your own growing to do no matter how tall your grandfather was."

"If you’re lucky enough to be Irish; you’re lucky enough."

"The test of the heart is trouble, and it always comes with years, and the smile that is worth the praises of earth is the smile that shines through the tears."

"I believe in the sun when it's not shining, I believe in love even when I feel it not, I believe in God even when he is silent."

"Who gossips with you will gossip about you."

"The day of the storm is not the day to thatch."

"What is nearest the heart is nearest the mouth."

"Dung hills rise and castles fall."

"A silent mouth is the sweetest sound"

"It is better to be a coward for a minute than dead for the rest of your life."

Irish language is also famous for its use of metaphors and allegories. For example, "When the apple is ripe, it will fall" is a saying that reflects the importance of patience and timing. It is a reminder that good things come to those who wait, and that rushing or forcing things can often lead to disappointment.

Irish is also full of humor and wit. One of the most famous examples of this is the saying "If you're enough lucky to be Irish, you're lucky enough." This phrase reflects the Irish people's sense of humor and their ability to find joy in even the smallest of things.

Irish language also has a deep connection to nature, and many Irish sayings and phrases reflect this. For example, "A good laugh and a long sleep are the two best cures for anything" reflects the importance of rest and relaxation for both physical and mental health. It is a reminder of the healing power of nature and the importance of taking time to recharge.

* Originally published in June 2014. Updated in April 2023.