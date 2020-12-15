Other Voices is partnering with the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin to host their first-ever Christmas concert, Other Voices: Home at the Guinness Storehouse on December 16.

Other Voices: Home at the Guinness Storehouse will see this iconic building in the heart of Dublin 8 come alive with an eclectic program of live Irish music and entertainment, delivering the must-see cultural event of Christmas 2020.

The free live stream will begin at 8 pm IST / 3 pm EST on Wednesday, December 16, and will be featured right here on IrishCentral as well as over on our IrishCentral Facebook page.

Organizers said: “As we reach the end of a unique and challenging year, Other Voices: Home at the Guinness Storehouse will showcase inspiring and impactful live performances, connecting people both at home and abroad. During the evening, Other Voices will also accept donations that will go directly to supporting the music community in Ireland through the Irish Music Industry Covid Emergency Relief Fund."

“As the night unfolds, the Guinness Storehouse will bring a dash of Christmas magic to the skies of Dublin with four beams of light shining out from the Gravity Bar, offering a symbol of comfort and connection to the people of Dublin. This beacon of light will also be seen around the Irish coast, as a necklace of lighthouses are illuminated as a safe, secure, and comforting pathway home."

Included in the line up for Other Voices: Home at the Guinness Storehouse are:

Limerick-based MCs Murli ,

, Godknows

the phenomenal Denise Chaila

Choice Music Prize-nominated musician Sorcha Richardson

Ivor Novello Award-winning & Mercury Music Prize nominee Conor O’Brien (aka Villagers )

) trailblazing hip-hop duo Mango X Mathman

singer-songwriter and pianist Jack O'Rourke

Louth-based folk trio The Mary Wallopers

‘New Music’ collective Crash Ensemble

renowned uilleann piper Sean Potts

fiddler player and presenter Doireann Glackin

a specially commissioned contribution from the award-winning Irish writer Joseph O’Connor

The special event will be hosted by Sierra Leonean / Irish singer-songwriter Loah, whose career includes an acclaimed debut album and her brilliant performance as Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar on the West End.

Loah said: "It is an honour to present an incredibly special evening of Other Voices at the Guinness Storehouse. It’s been a difficult year for live performance, and this event will be a show of resilience and a celebration of all that is amazing in Irish culture. Many of us are far apart this winter, but we are hoping to bring you right into the heart of Dublin with a truly unique array of music and words.”

You can get a taste of the line-up for Wednesday here on this Spotify playlist from Other Voices:

Speaking about the production Philip King, Other Voices said: “At Christmas time, home is at the heart of everything. That journey home for so many will just not be possible this year.

"The Other Voices: Home at the Guinness Storehouse event will be streamed live globally, from the heart of Dublin at the iconic Guinness Storehouse. It will collapse distance and light a pathway home and connect all of those separated from the ones they love, from friends, from family, from each other. This evening will connect, entertain, and inspire and send a message of hope, love, and courage this Christmas. I am delighted that we can again work at this remarkable location, with the Guinness Storehouse team.”

Speaking about the event, Catherine Toolan, MD, Guinness Storehouse said: “We are so excited to host this special event with Other Voices that will connect our home in the heart of Dublin to homes across Ireland and further afield this Christmas. Ireland is brimming with talent and creativity, but there’s no doubt it’s been a difficult year for performers, so we hope this event shines a light on the incredible talent out there and also raises much-needed funds to support the industry.”

Tourism Ireland will highlight the concert around the world to its millions of fans and followers on social media.

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted to support Other Voices: Home at the Guinness Storehouse. We will highlight the concert around the world to our fans and followers on social media – targeting, in particular, our diaspora and ‘Culturally Curious’ audience. Our promotions on social channels will run in advance of the event and we will also cross-post the live stream on Facebook, on 16 December.

“Highlighting events like this allows us to keep the beauty of Ireland to the fore, reminding people everywhere about our rich culture and showcasing our authentic home-grown talent around the world. Tourism Ireland wants to ensure that the island of Ireland is right at the top of international travellers’ ‘wish-lists,’ when the time is right for them to travel here again.”

Other Voices: Home at the Guinness Storehouse will be presented in partnership with the Guinness Storehouse and with the support of Tourism Ireland. The live virtual event takes place at 8 pm IST / 3 pm EST on Wednesday, December 16. You'll be able to tune in right here on IrishCentral and on our IrishCentral Facebook page. #OVHome

