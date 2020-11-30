Other Voices returns December 2 - 6 with Bringing It All Back Home, a five-day digital festival that will beam 20 beautifully realized live streams into your homes.

IrishCentral is delighted to again be partnering with Other Voices to help bring you live Irish performances right here on IrishCentral and over on the IrishCentral Facebook page as part of our ongoing IrishCentral Happy Hour series.

The line up of brilliant Irish-based acts for Other Voices: Bringing It All Back Home includes legendary Irish musician Damien Dempsey, singer-songwriter Aoife Nessa Frances, indie-pop musician Ailbhe Reddy, contemporary folk artist Brigid Mae Power, Cinder Well the project of musician Amelia Baker, newcomer Conchúr White, renowned singer, songwriter, record producer and guitarist Gerry O'Beirne, multi-award-winning traditional singer and musician Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, Mick Flannery approved artist Susan O'Neill (SON), experimental five-piece Sun Collective, Limerick-based rock band Fox Jaw, alt-country musician CMAT, brother and sister Sean-nós duo Séamus agus Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta and renowned musical artist Mark Lanegan.

Also set to perform are For Those I Love - the project of multi-instrumentalist and producer David Balfe, singer-songwriter Niamh Regan, up-and-coming alt-pop singer Luz, rapper Nealo, Grammy-nominated folk artist Rhiannon Giddens and musical partner Francesco Turrisi, American composer and musician Peter Broderick, and indie rock four-piece Pillow Queens.

Organizers said: "This Winter, we are collapsing distance between the Church of St James here in Dingle and your homes with our weekend of beautifully realized live streams, bringing a piece of West Kerry live and direct to you. Although we wish we could all be together, we know you will all be with us in spirit this year.

"Our digital festival will feature an all-star line up of acts who call Ireland home, bringing us songs for the head and the heart over the course of five nights this December."

You can get a taste of what's in store for Other Voices: Bringing It All Back Home on this Spotify playlist:

Other Voices Bringing It All Back Home Day by Day lineup:

Wednesday, December 2 at 7 pm IST / 2 pm EST

CMAT, SON (Susan O'Neill), and Damien Dempsey

Watch here:

Thursday, December 3 at 7 pm IST / 2 pm EST

Ailbhe Reddy, Nealo, Niamh Regan, and Cinder Well

Watch here:

Friday, December 4 at 7 pm IST / 2 pm EST

Mark Lanegan, Gerry O'Beirne & Muireann Nic Amhlaboibh, Aoife Nessa Frances, Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi

Watch here:

Saturday, December 5 at 7 pm IST / 2 pm EST

For Those I Love, Séamus agus Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta, Sun Collective, Pillow Queens

Watch here:

Sunday, December 6 at 7 pm IST / 2 pm EST

Peter Broderick, Luz, Fox Jaw, Conchúr White, Brigid Mae Power

Watch here:

How to support Other Voices this year

While all of the Other Voices live streams will be publicly available for free, organizers are asking for your continued support in these difficult times: "We would be nothing without all those who have made the pilgrimage to Dingle to be with us over the past two decades. This year we ask for your continued support to help us light up the Church of St James once more. We ask only for support from those who have the means to do so either by buying a digital supporter ticket or donating directly.

"We have put together some limited supporter tickets for those who wish to support both us as an organisation and those we work with during this unprecedented crisis within the arts industry. There are some incredible perks and prizes on offer including golden tickets to the Church of St James for Other Voices 2021, your name in the credits of all live streams, Other Voices merch and loads more.

"By buying one of our tiered digital supporter tickets, you’ll be supporting our artists and crew, who are facing immeasurable difficulty, with plenty of rewards thrown in for good measure."

More details on how you can support Other Voices here.

St James Restoration Fund

This year, Other Voices will be working with the St James Restoration Fund to help restore its spiritual home, the Church of St James. The aim of the fund is to enhance and secure its use in the 21st century as a shared spiritual-cultural space and a valuable community resource.

Find out more about the St James Restoration Fund here.

Other Voices is made possible with the support of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Kerry County Council, Tourism Ireland, IMRO, RTÉ, Jones Engineering Group, and eir.

You can learn more about Other Voices on its website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

Tune into IrishCentral and the IrishCentral Facebook page on December 2 - 6 at 7 pm IST / 2 pm EST for Other Voices: Bringing It All Back Home.