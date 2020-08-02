Nominated for ten Oscars, the epic movie, Lawrence of Arabia left its mark on the world but no one will ever forget Peter O'Toole, the Irish star, in its title role.

Editor's note: On this day, Aug 2, 1932, the wonderful beloved Irish actor Peter O'Toole was born in Connemara, County Galway. A massive presence of stage and screen through his life O'Toole is probably best to know for his presence as the title role in the epic 1962 movie Lawrence of Arabia.

Omar Sharif, the legendary Egyptian actor, even at the age of 80, back in 2012 hadn't lost his sense of humor.

Sharif was a complete unknown when he got the break of a lifetime, a starring role in the international smash Lawrence of Arabia.

Sharif remembers how he got the part: "They put me on a plane to the middle of the desert, and when the plane pulled up there was one man standing there. It was film director David Lean,' Sharif said from his home in Paris. 'He didn’t say anything. He just took a tour around me to see what I looked like, and that was that."

Lawrence of Arabia, the smash hit Columbia Pictures drama, won seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Director. In 2012 it was reissued in a four-disc Blu-ray gift box with the restored 227-minute cut, which includes a making-of documentary, a feature on the film's breakout Irish star Peter O’Toole, and interviews its cinematic heirs Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese.

"I’m used to the desert," Sharif said, during the documentary. "I was used to the heat, all of that. I had lived in tents sometimes for other films. I found Peter O’Toole to be a close friend of mine. It was extraordinary. We lived together for one year. We slept in tents next to each other, and we drank our whiskey under the stars, and we chatted about acting."

O’Toole sadly passed away in 2013, aged 81. Back in 2012 Sharif noted sadly that he has lost touch with his old friend. "I can’t find him. He’s locked himself up. He doesn’t want to come out."

