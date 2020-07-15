Hollywood movie icon Maureen O’Hara will be honored on the centenary of her birth at a special one-off event being held at Foynes Flying Boat Museum, in County Limerick.

A selection of Maureen O'Hara's own 300 garments, shoes, hats, bags, and costume jewelry will go on display on August 17 for a list fashion show at the Foynes Flying Boat Museum, in County Limerick.

In 2017, O'Har's grandson, Conor Beau Fitzsimons, donated a vast collection of Maureen’s memorabilia to Foynes Flying Boat Museum with the intention of establishing a permanent exhibition in her honor. The collection hundreds of fashion gems as well at O'Hara's Honorary Oscar, the horse trap from the Quiet Man film, hundreds of personal items, awards, movie contracts, furniture, and a vast amount of papers, personal letters, and diaries.

An August 17, to celebrate what would have been Maureen O'Hara's 100th birthday, the Museum, which meant so much to the Hollywood star will hold a small fashion show (50 tickets) in line with COVID-19 regulations.

Maureen O'Hara and Foynes

The Quiet Man star and honorary Oscar-winner had a long association with the County Limerick visitor attraction and the town of Foynes through her late husband Captain Charles Blair - a dashing Flying Boat Pilot and O’Hara’s husband from 1968 to 1978.

Blair, an immensely popular figure, was a pioneer of transatlantic aviation, a former brigadier general of the United States Air Force, a former chief pilot at Pan Am, and founder and head of the United States Virgin Islands airline Antilles Air Boats. Maureen officially opened the museum in July 1989 became its Patron and visited almost every year

Maureen O'Hara left Ireland in 2012 to live with her grandson, Conor Beau Fitzsimons, in Boise, Idaho. On 24 October 2015, aged 95, O'Hara died in her sleep from natural causes at her home in Boise. Her remains were buried at Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia, next to her late husband, Charles Blair.

For more information on the celebrations and the collection visit www.flyingboatmuseum.com or contact Foynes Flying Boat Museum at + 353 69-65416 / + 353 87 2490830 for further information.

