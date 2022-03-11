As we come up to the two-year anniversary of Ireland's first lockdown of the pandemic, Marie Carroll - O'Sullivan's book Behind The Mask, Killarney documents the difficult period for future generations and to raise money for mental health and cancer charities along with front line heroes.

I count myself very lucky lady to have been ‘locked down’ in beautiful Killarney.

Behind The Mask, Killarney is a book through my eyes during Covid19 2020, an accumulation of restrictions, images and interviews, within my 2km [the limit Irish were allowed to travel during restrictions] initially, but branching further afield as restrictions eased, allowing me in time, to visit University Hospital Kerry and photograph the humans ‘Behind the Mask’ as we somewhat came to grips with a global pandemic.

Behind the Mask, Killarney has been a pure labor of love. What began with visiting the community for a ‘snap chat’ within my limits, was overwhelmingly embraced.

Community spirit can only be experienced by involvement in your area. It was so difficult not to see, hear or touch our loved ones. My social media page ‘The Little Memory Gallery’ soon became a platform for interaction and I looked forward to my encounters within the community daily.

With all of my findings on file, I really feel it my duty to Killarney and its wonderful people to document this in a time capsule for future generations, a history book so to speak.

All proceeds of Behind the Mask will go to three worthy beneficiaries.

I chose Pieta House, Nathan’s Walk from Darkness into Light as I believe resulting in the aftermath of Covid-19, the wonderful services they offer will be inundated.

I then chose the Irish Cancer Society which has lost out on so much fundraising due to the pandemic and will work harder than ever as the country gets back on its feet. Finally, I chose to say thank uou. To the staff at University Hospital Kerry with luxury gift vouchers in Killarney, who worked tirelessly, putting themselves at risk while we all stayed at home.

Thank you to everyone who humored me by smiling down my lens, keeping the bright side out even in hard times, and for allowing me to share your stories. It certainly helped me to make sense of my day. Together, Behind the Mask puts the virus in the frame as a time capsule for us to look back on in years to come.

I could not have put this book together without the professionalism of graphic designer Sinead Collins (Design by Sinead) and the experience of John O’Mahony (O’Mahony Media).

Sure enough, we make a living by what we get but we make a life by what we give. Who knows when any of us will be on the receiving end of such valued charitable organizations. Life is a gift and it offers us the privilege and opportunity to give something back along the way.

Behind the Mask can be purchased here at www.thelittlememorygallery.com.