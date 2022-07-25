Kerry squeaked by Galway yesterday, July 24, at GAA headquarters in Dublin’s Croke Park, to win a record All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

With Sunday's win, Kerry has now won 38 All-Ireland Senior Football Championships, more than any other county. Behind them is Dublin, who has won 30, followed by Galway, who has won nine.

Sunday's win ended an eight-year drought for Kerry, a county steeped in football greatness.

The Kerry team will be bringing the Sam Maguire Cup back down to The Kingdom today, July 25, with celebrations scheduled for Tralee and Killarney.

"It's unbelievable," Kerry captain Sean O'Shea said after the match. "Just to finally get over the line, it's hard to describe, it's like a weight lifted off your shoulders.

"It's something you dreamed about since you were a young fella to just get a Celtic cross and get up those steps.

"To be given the honor of getting to lead the team out today and to do it with Joe [O'Connor] for the year has been incredible, so I'm forever grateful."

"To finally get over the line is like a weight lifted off your shoulders" Sean O'Shea spoke about leading Kerry to an All-Ireland and particularly given there was a "barren" period for the county #sundaygame #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/uGy5v2ocQj — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 24, 2022

"It’s very hard to put it into words," David Clifford, who was Kerry's top-scorer and named Man of the Match on Sunday, said after the game.

"I think it’s very obvious it’s something I’ve dreamt of all my life.

"I was always confident we would get over the line even though last year it didn’t work out for us.

"It was unbelievable to hear the crowd getting behind us in the second-half. It was unbelievable."

David Clifford, along with David Moran, speak just moments after winning the All-Ireland with Kerry after an eight-year wait. "This is something I dreamed of all my life."#SundayGame #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/8yesOYnx8W — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 24, 2022

