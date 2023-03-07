"Our Irish Heritage - A Kid’s Guide to the Irish Diaspora and Irish National Anthem" by Rachel J. Cooper aims to teach the Irish national anthem to children of the Irish diaspora.

Cooper's new book, which has been launched just in time for St. Patrick's Day, helps children who don't speak Irish to sing the national anthem through a phonetic easy-to-pronounce version of Amhrán na bhFiann (The Soldier's Song).

The book also includes an Irish and English-language version of the national anthem.

Cooper's helpful guide additionally teaches children of the Irish diaspora about Irish culture, featuring stories about the Normans, the Vikings, the Celts, the Druids, Halloween, and Irish emblems.

It also provides a history of the Irish diaspora and provides a short history of the GAA and Irish dancing.

Speaking after the launch of the book, Cooper said Amhrán na bhFiann is part of Ireland's national identity and said it helps create a bond between people in Ireland and Irish communities abroad.

"After months of teaching and creating awareness of our Irish National anthem here in Ireland, I decided to include the Irish communities in the USA, after all they are an integral part of our Irish culture and society, and we hold them dearly in our hearts," Cooper said in a statement.

"The Irish anthem belongs to the Irish people - not just those of us who live here in Ireland - there is no better time to promote it with such a huge focus currently on the Irish language, and make us all proud of our Irish culture and heritage worldwide."

“Our Irish Heritage - A Kid’s Guide to the Irish Diaspora and Irish National Anthem” is available from Amazon.