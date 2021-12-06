#TrasnaNadTonnta (English: ‘across the waves’), a campaign to engage Irish language speakers around the world, was officially launched today, December 6, at Dublin's Croke Park.

The ambitious campaign features several free, online events from today, December 6, through this Friday, December 10.

The aim of the #TrasnaNadTonnta campaign is to engage Irish language speakers - ranging from complete beginners, those who have a rusty ‘cúpla focal’ (English: a few words) to those who are fluent or native speakers - to come together online with the Irish language at the heart of the engagement. Organizers welcome and encourage participation from every corner of the world, in celebration of this thriving minority language.

The theme of this year’s campaign is connectivity. Fostering friendships in Irish all around the world could not be made easier nowadays with the remarkable advancements in technology and global connectivity.

To celebrate fostering friendships through social media connection, organizers are asking you to tweet or post in Irish (as best as you can) answering the following question: What is your favorite Irish word? The Irish diaspora near and far can reply on Twitter, tagging @Trasna21, or on Instagram @trasnanadtonnta. Don’t forget to use the hashtags #TrasnaNadTonnta #FosteringFriendships #AlwaysConnected.

The #TrasnaNadTonnta campaign was first launched by the Ireland Canada University Foundation (ICUF) in 2017, and it has been going from strength to strength since. One of the biggest highlights of the campaign throughout these four years was in 2019, with a record-breaking number of tweets from 102 countries, reaching 6 million people around the globe. This year, organizers are looking to connect with more people than ever in this global celebration of the Irish language.

A series of live events will take place online via Zoom throughout the week of the campaign. A €100 cash prize will be awarded to the best picture posted on Twitter or Instagram including yourself in front of a major tourist attraction, along with your favorite Irish word. Tag @Trasna21 on Twitter and @trasnanadtonnta on Instagram to be in with a chance to win!

#TrasnaNadTonnta 2021 events:

All events will occur on Zoom (Meeting ID: 890 3897 4670, Passcode: 412177)

December 6, 7–8 pm GMT - Conversation circle (Introductory level)

December 7, 6-7 pm GMT - Sean-nós singing class with Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh

December 8, 6-7 pm GMT - Yoga in Irish

December 8, 8-9 pm GMT - Conversation circle (Introductory level)

December 9, 7-8 pm GMT - Relaxed session

December 9, 9-10 pm GMT - Traditional music session

December 10, 7-8 pm GMT - Conversation circle (Intermediate level)

James Kelly, CEO of ICUF and Director of #TrasnaNadTonnta, noted that “Each year #TrasnaNadTonnta provides a great opportunity for people around the world to come together to connect with each other and with Ireland while sharing their love and appreciation for the Irish language. We hope that #TrasnaNadTonnta will help people to feel connected, to have a bit of fun, and to feel part of the global Irish community."

Welcoming the event, the Minister of State for Gaeltacht Affairs and Sport Jack Chambers TD stated: “The #TrasnaNadTonnta campaign is a very worthy project run by the Ireland Canada University Foundation for the past five years, in order to incentivize the Irish language among the diaspora abroad and to strengthen Irish culture internationally. This project is an incentive between Ireland and overseas in the field of languages and culture. I am delighted that my Department is able to support it”.

I am delighted to mark the official launch of #TrasnaNadTonnta 2021 by sending the first tweet. Go n-éirí go geal le feachtas na bliana seo! #FosteringFriendships #AlwaysConnected — Jack Chambers TD (@jackfchambers) December 6, 2021

Larry Mc Carthy, President of the GAA, added: “There are GAA clubs based all over the world and these clubs provide Irish people abroad with a great outlet to stay connected to home. We in the GAA are very proud that so many people abroad play our games. Through this scheme #TrasnaNadTonnta, people have an opportunity to realise another aim of the GAA by using their ‘cúpla focal’ as part of an international conversation. People could use this as an opportunity to tell us about their clubs abroad.”

Aodhán Ó Deá, Director of Development, Conradh na Gaeilge, stated: “We love to take part in the Trasna na dTonnta campaign every year. It shows the life of the Irish language on the internet and it connects people to one another in the cyber Gaeltacht. It is fantastic that international branches of Conradh na Gaeilge are also central in the campaign."

ICUF gratefully acknowledges support for #TrasnaNadTonnta received from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, and from the Government of Ireland Emigrant Support Programme (ESP).

