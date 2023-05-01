The Irish language will be used in the coronation of Kings Charles III on Saturday, according to reports.

For the first time ever, traditional languages spoken in each of the four countries that make up the United Kingdom will be used during the coronation of a British royal, with Welsh, Scots Gaelic, and Irish to be spoken at Westminster Abbey alongside English.

A spokesperson for the Archbishop of Canterbury has confirmed that the traditional hymn Veni Creator - Come Creator Spirit will be sung after Saturday's sermon.

Also known as Come Holy Ghost Our Souls Inspire, the hymn will be sung in English, Welsh, Scots Gaelic, and Irish on Saturday afternoon.

"This ancient hymn has been part of coronation services since the 14th century, and is also used in ordination services when people are ordained deacons, priests and bishops," the spokesperson told the Irish Independent.

"For the first time, we will hear this sung in the traditional languages of the nations of the United Kingdom: English, Welsh, Scots Gaelic, and Irish Gaelic."

The hymn's Irish verse contains the following lines:

Go dti dhiot gurb aithnid duinn

an tAthair, Mhac, a Spioraid, a run,

Tu leo an Triur i neinphearsa

Creidimis ionaibh tre bhiotha na mbeatha.

The verse is then repeated in English:

Praise to thy eternal merit,

Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.

Teach us to know the Father, Son,

And thee, of both, to be but One.

That, through the ages all along,

This may be our endless song:

Praise to thy eternal merit, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.

King Charles famously traveled to Aberystwyth University in the 1960s to learn the Welsh language from Welsh nationalist Dr. Edward Millward, becoming the first English Prince of Wales to learn the language in 668 years.

His mother Queen Elizabeth II, meanwhile, earned plaudits for speaking Irish during her historic state visit to Ireland in 2011.

The Queen received a round of applause after beginning a speech at a banquet at Dublin Castle with the Irish words "A Uachtaráin agus a Chairde" (President and Friends).