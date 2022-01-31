The Irish fishermen who forced the Russian Navy to change course have received words of praise from Hollywood legend Mia Farrow.

Farrow said in a tweet on Saturday: “Altho my mum was born in Roscommon (her father was Major of a battalion based there) but our people - the O’Sullivans- are from Cork and I’m particularly proud of the fishermen who forced Russia to back off.

“Nobody messes with the Irish.”

Farrow's tweet, which has gained more than 3,200 likes, was met with plenty of replies, many of which echoed her sentiments of pride in the Irish fishermen while others began to chat about common Irish roots in the area.

In her tweet, Farrow quoted a tweet from Donie O’Sullivan, CNN correspondent and proud Kerry man, who had made his way to Castletownbere in Co Cork to chat with the newly famous Irish fishermen on Saturday.

Earlier that day, the Russian Embassy in Dublin announced that the Russian Navy's live-fire naval drills scheduled to begin on February 3 will be relocated outside the Irish Exclusive Economic Zone following pressure from Irish fishermen.

"This is a brilliant result," Patrick Murphy, the CEO of Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation, told O'Sullivan on CNN, "and we have to thank the Russians for actually acknowledging that we played a small part in this. That's good for us, that's really nice."

Fisherman Alan Carleton, who said he was "relieved," said: "I'd hope that any other country in the future will do the same, that they'll stay outside of the 200-mile EEZ [exclusive economic zone] and protect the natural resources of our country."

Concluding the clip, O'Sullivan said: “I'll let you guys go have a pint or two maybe."

“Oh you can be sure of that,” the fishermen said with a chuckle.