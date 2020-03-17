The best Irish bands and songs for your listening pleasure this St. Patrick's Day!

IrishCentral asked you, our loyal readers, back in 2019 to share with us what your favorite Irish songs are.

Not surprisingly, it turns out you all have fantastic taste in Irish music!

We compiled these two Spotify playlists for your enjoyment - IrishCentral readers' favorite Irish bands and IrishCentral readers' favorite Irish songs.

In these Spotify playlists, you’ll get a taste of Irish music old and new, fast and slow, fun and serious!

Why not spread the (Irish) love and share these IrishCentral Spotify playlists with your pals?

Enjoy!

IrishCentral readers' favorite Irish bands

IrishCentral readers' favorite Irish songs