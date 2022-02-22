A poetry performance celebrating St Brigid illuminated iconic landmarks around County Kildare this month.

On Brigid’s Day 2022, the Irish women's group "Herstory" in collaboration with poet Laura Murphy, lit up Kildare with stunning artistic representations of Brigid - shining a light on the life and legend of the beloved Saint and Goddess.

Filmmaker Peter Martin captured beautiful scenes of Murphy performing her poem "Is Mise Bríd" [I am Bríd] at this year’s Herstory Light Show in Kildare alongside illuminations of St. Brigid.

Since 2017 the annual Herstory Light Show lights up iconic landmarks and sacred sites in honor of women to mark Brigid’s Day.

Crowds who had gathered to soak in the magic were captivated by Murphy's performance and when speaking about the inspiration behind her poem, she explains,

“It's been over 1500 years since St. Brigid walked these lands and longer still since the time of Goddess Brigid, yet she has much to offer us today. A guiding light for some of Ireland’s greatest humanitarians and revolutionaries including Grace O’ Malley, Lady Gregory, and Maud Gonne, Brigid has been a source of inspiration in my own life too.

"Goddess Brigid and St. Brigid are not the same person per se, but the same qualities run through them both, and they both hold a hugely significant place in Irish history. My intention with this poem was to demonstrate the magic that happens when I, as a woman and citizen of 21st century Ireland, embodies and emulates the spirit of Brigid."

From the heart of Kildare, Herstory is calling on all counties and diaspora centers across the world to illuminate for the first official national holiday on Brigid’s Day 2023. From the shadows into the light, this will be a joyous celebration of all Mná and the rise of the feminine for a more equal, balanced and better world.

Founded in 2016, Herstory tells the stories of modern, historic, and mythic women. Last year they successfully spearheaded the campaign to make Brigid’s Day Ireland’s new public holiday.