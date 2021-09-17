The countdown to St. Patrick's Day has begun and IrishCentral has everything you'll need to celebrate.

March 17 is officially half a year away! It's Halfway to St. Patrick's Day and in the run-up to the big day, IrishCentral will be your one-stop shop for everything Irish, green, and St. Paddy's Day!

We'll keep you updated on all St. Patrick's Day info, events, and stories to entertain and prepare you as you watch the seconds until St. Patrick's Day tick away.

Do you already have your St. Patrick's Day 2022 all planned out? Will you be putting up a St. Patrick's Day Tree? Attending a parade? Or perhaps you've big plans for a wonderful celebration at home.

Of course, 2020 and 2021's St. Patrick's Day's celebrations were pretty altered due to the Covid pandemic but perhaps we can get back on track in 2022 and celebrate our love for Ireland and the Irish in style. We truly hope that by next year St. Patrick's Day parades around the world will be back on track.

Stay tuned to IrishCentral to hear all about the big and small celebrations planned for 2022 as well as virtual events you can enjoy from anywhere in the world. Ahead of all the celebrations why not dip into IrishCentral's St. Patrick's Day section and consider baking an Irish treat or hearty stew, enjoying an Irish movie or some great Irish music.

