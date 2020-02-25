There's a new Christmas-themed St. Patrick's Day decoration in town this year.

St. Patrick's Day trees are quickly becoming the latest trend surrounding Ireland's national holiday and there's more than a slight resemblance to Christmas trees.

In fact, they are Christmas trees. They just have some St. Patrick's Day adjustments.

The usual tinsel and baubles that you see at Christmas have given way to shamrocks and leprechauns and it makes for an amusing image.

The trend seemed to take hold last year when scores of people posted pictures of their new decoration on Instagram.

The idea seems to be similarly popular this year with people hoping that the tree will bring the luck of the Irish with it.

Failing that, it brightens up a room at least.

What do you think of St. Patrick's Day trees? Will you put one up? Let us know in the comments.