The Irish brothers who wrote the iconic ballad "Grace" have been honored at the ongoing Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar.

Sean and Frank O'Meara, who wrote the iconic ballad in 1985, received the prestigious Gradam Na hÉigse Award, from Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Éireann, at Mullingar's Cathedral of Christ the King, on Thursday afternoon. The award seeks to honor those who have made a long-time commitment to Irish culture and heritage.

The O'Meara brothers were honored alongside the famous Irish duo Foster & Allen. Last year's recipients of the award include former President Mary McAleese and former Taoiseach Brian Cowen.

The two O'Meara brothers were born in Mullingar and rose to national prominence after writing "Grace" in 1985.

"We're very, very pleased and surprised and almost astonished at its success," Sean O'Meara told RTÉ News after accepting the award on Thursday.

Sean added that the O'Meara brothers have been taken aback by "how many people sing it in so many different places".

The two brothers said the award was something they would "remember for the rest of our days".

Two brothers who wrote the famous Irish song 'Grace' have been honoured in their hometown of Mullingar, Co Westmeath | Read more: https://t.co/IT77mcPpa9 pic.twitter.com/hq8xr8EXS6 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) August 10, 2023

"Grace" tells the heartbreaking story of Irish revolutionary Joseph Mary Plunkett's marriage to Grace Gifford in Kilmainham Gaol just hours before his execution for his part in the 1916 Rising.

Plunkett and Gifford were due to be wed on Easter Sunday - one day before the beginning of the Rising - but the ceremony was postponed due to his involvement in the upcoming rebellion.

A signatory of the Proclamation of Independence and one of the key planners of the 1916 Easter Rising, Plunkett was executed by firing squad on May 4, 1916.

Plunkett and Gifford had received permission to be married in a simple yet emotional service at a chapel in Kilmainham Gaol the night before Plunkett's execution.

They were allowed to spend just 15 minutes together as a married couple in Plunkett's cell under heavy supervision.

Grace, now Grace Plunkett, a name she held for the rest of her life, was distraught and collapsed to the ground on hearing the gunfire that killed her husband the following morning.

Grace never married again, despite being just 28 years of age at the time of her husband's execution. She died in Dublin in 1955 at the age of 67.

Frank and Sean O'Meara's iconic ballad has helped to immortalize the wedding over the past 40 years.