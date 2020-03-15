An Irish storyteller and musician was scolded by a young audience member for cursing during a performance in this hilarious video.

Aindrias de Staic, a member of the gyp-hop (Gaelic gypsy hip-hop) band The Latchikos, was performing at the Pure Magic Wind Surf festival on Achill Island in Co Mayo, Ireland when he got an unexpected telling off by a little girl.

The violinist was impersonating a crass barman and using profanity while relating his tale to the crowd, when the nine-year-old lass shouted, “Watch your language!” — much to the delight of the audience, who laughed and applauded.

The properly-chastened de Staic, who had burst into laughing at the interruption, said, “Okay I’ll do it again.”

He gave the girl a high-five and proceeded to tell a much cleaner version of his story, sparking even more laughter from the crowd.

