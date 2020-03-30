A little girl from Wexford tries to persuade her mother to let her go to the pub for “just one night.”

In this video posted by her mother Jamie Leanne Moynihan, little Katie tries to explain to her mother that being six years old is plenty old enough to go to the pub.

Katie wanted to go with her dad and aunties to the Thatch Bar in Wexford for their local football team's Christmas party and uses every tactic she can think of to try and convince her mother to let her go.

The video has had over 1M views since being shared, The Irish Mirror reports.

Katie’s mum said: "I shared it to give people a giggle but i never expected it to go this mad.

"I'm delighted that she's cheered so many people up the amount of messages I've gotten from people saying she has made their Christmas is unreal."