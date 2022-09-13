These tear-and-share smoked garlic and cheese scones tick all the boxes! Great for group, straight out of the oven, hot and buttery.

These smoked garlic and cheese scones are straight out the newly published by "Bake: Traditional Irish Baking with Modern Twists" by Graham Herterich, aka The Cupcake Bloke.

Fluffy scones? Check. Melted cheese? Check. Garlic butter? Check. Warm smokiness? Check! This tear-and-share bake ticks all the right boxes, and believe me, once you’ve made it you’ll be addicted. Serve this bake straight out of the oven while it’s hot, molten and buttery.

Tear and share smoked garlic and cheese scones recipe

Makes: 12

Ingredients:

- 350g self-raising flour

- 1 tsp baking powder

- 1 tsp smoked paprika

- 85g cold butter, cut into small pieces

- 140g Cheddar cheese – 65g grated, 75g cut into 12 cubes

- 1 small bunch of fresh parsley, finely chopped

- salt and freshly ground black pepper

- 180ml buttermilk

For the garlic butter:

- 75g butter, very soft

- 4 cloves of smoked garlic, finely chopped

- 1 small bunch of fresh parsley, finely chopped.

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C fan.

To make the garlic butter, simply blend the soft butter with the smoked garlic

and chopped parsley. Liberally brush the bottom of a 23cm square ceramic

baking dish or a baking tray lined with non-stick baking paper with half the

garlic butter and set aside.

Place the flour, baking powder and smoked paprika in a large bowl and mix

well using your fingers. Add the butter and rub together until the mixture

looks like fine breadcrumbs. Add the grated cheese and the parsley and season

with salt and pepper. Use a table knife to stir them through, then add the

buttermilk and mix together using the table knife to form a soft dough.

Turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Lightly flour the top of the dough and

gently bring it together, then divide the dough into 12 pieces.

Using your thumb, push a dimple into the centre of a piece of dough and add a

cube of cheese. Close the dough around the cheese and lightly roll into a ball.

Repeat with the remaining dough pieces and cheese cubes.

Arrange the 12 balls of dough in the dish and brush with the remaining garlic

butter. Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes. Serve warm.

Top tip: I often make a double batch of the garlic butter (you can never have too much garlic butter!) and serve a little more on the side for extra indulgence.

~~~~~

"Bake: Traditional Irish Baking with Modern Twists" by Graham Herterich, published by Nine Bean Rows, is available, at all good bookshops and many independent retailers throughout Ireland s well as online at ninebeanrowsbooks.com.

Graham Herterich learned to cook as a young child at his Granny’s side and developed his love affair with baking. He continued his training in Culinary Arts at Waterford Institute of Technology and his studies included stints at well-known restaurants and hotels like Kilkee Castle, Marlfield House, Mount Juliet, Chapter One, Peacock Alley and The Commons. Graham briefly left the industry to spend two years as part of the Carmelite community before returning to it aged 21, ultimately founding The Cupcake Bloke in 2012 and opening his first retail store, The Bakery in Rialto, Dublin, in 2018. Graham is passionate about flavor and quality while bringing an element of fun to his food. "Bake: Traditional Irish Baking with Modern Twists" is his first book.