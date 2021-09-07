Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore has announced the latest and permanent addition to the Mid-Atlantic beer market: Guinness El Dorado Amber Ale.

The brewers at the Open Gate Brewery in Maryland, which combines over 260 years of Irish brewing experience with American beer creativity, has introduced a new beverage to the Guinness family.

The El Dorado Amber Ale is now available year-round on shelves across select cities in Maryland, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Northern Virginia, Southern New Jersey and Delaware.

Aptly named for the new-age hop that makes this Amber Ale so unique, El Dorado brings forward bright and citrusy characteristics that weren’t available when this style first originated. At an ABV of 4.8%, El Dorado Amber Ale provides a remarkably distinct aromatic sipping experience with a crisp, dry and light body.

The strong balance of El Dorado Amber Ale makes it a versatile beer to pair with both complementary and contrasting food flavors.

Pair it with Guinness Brown Bread to make the honey flavors sing, or cut it with sharp cheeses on a charcuterie board for a rich, nutty contrast. It is also a natural pick for grilling and game day gatherings this fall, as the smoky flavors from just about anything barbecued showcase the bright, dynamic aromatics.

Now available in select stores in Maryland, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Northern Virginia, Southern New Jersey and Delaware (as well as in the brewery's taproom), El Dorado Amber Ale is available in six packs of 12-ounce cans for a suggested retail price of $10.99.

Whether enjoying a pint of El Dorado Amber Ale at the Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore, at home with friends and family, or anywhere else, please do so responsibly.

