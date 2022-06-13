Taste of Dublin, the city's annual festival for foodies, returns for summer 2022.

The festival, which will be held June 16 - 19, has been named one of the best summer food festivals in Europe by Big 7 Travel.

According to the global travel site, every summer millions of food lovers flock to festivals all across Europe. These festivals not only have great food, drink and music to enjoy, but many also offer visitors a chance to improve their cooking skills, learn about preparation and pairing, and much more.

Big 7 Travel has created a list of the 25 best summer food festivals in Europe, and Taste of Dublin ranked #23.

"Each year, Iveagh Gardens transforms into a foodie haven. The very best of Ireland’s culinary talent comes together to show off their top dishes in a laid back, street food style environment.

"You can also source incredible local ingredients from artisan producers, learn from masterclasses with top chefs, and join tastings and panel discussions. Visitors also get a little slice of the Mediterranean with the new Tasting Spain area – sample meats, cheeses, olive oil, and plenty of wine. When you’re stuffed, dance it all off at the main stage."

Big 7 Travel mentions the pork and chive dumplings as a "must-try" dish.

The top three European food festivals were Sardine Festival in Portimão, Portugal; Copenhagen Cooking Festival in Copenhagen, Denmark; and Trøndelag Food Festival in Trondheim, Norway.

Taste of Dublin placed between the festival La Tomatina in Buñol, Spain (#22) and the Loch Lomond Food and Drink Festival in Loch Lomond, Scotland (#24).

According to Big 7 Travel, the rankings were determined by suggestions from the site's audience as well as contributions from its editorial team. Criteria included festival history, attendance numbers and must-try dishes.

According to the Taste of Dublin website, the festival "offers visitors the unique opportunity to source essential ingredients from artisan producers, engage with Ireland’s top culinary talent, be on the front line of masterclasses from and relax in the gourmet atmosphere of the summer’s finest food and drink festival."

For more information on Taste of Dublin and to book tickets, please visit the Taste of Dublin website.

For the full list of 25 Of The Best Summer Food Festivals In Europe, please visit here.