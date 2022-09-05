Tapped will boast one of Ireland’s largest number of taps on site, along their huge 15-meter bar, and are promising to do things very differently.

The new sustainability-focused late bar, called Tapped, will specialize in local and international craft beer, organic and sustainable wine, and their very own kegged cocktails on tap. The new bar will have one of the highest number of taps on-site in Ireland, boasting over 50 (hence the new name) and aims to wow patrons with its standout new design. Alongside quirky additions like your favorite cocktails on tap, the new bar has also partnered with Dublin Pizza Company to conquer the food offering and will regularly host some of Dublin’s best DJs.

Tapped has been opened by the team behind Porterhouse Brewery and Dingle Distillery. They have spent the last two years brainstorming and creating a unique concept that will offer the widest range of drinks available on tap in Ireland, no matter your taste preferences, from Rascals craft beer to bespoke espresso martinis.

Elliot Hughes, Managing Director of Porterhouse Brew Co and Dingle Distillery, said about the impressive beverage offering: “Starting with beer, it is only natural for us to offer our own Porterhouse Brewery products, such as Plain, Rambler and Renegade, but it’s also essential to us that the customer has far-reaching options. We will offer beers from independent breweries across Ireland and around the world including White Hag, Garage, Stigbergets, Trouble Brewing and Kinnegar. To ensure new beers are always being introduced the beer menu will change weekly.”

Elliot continues “Serving cocktails on tap eliminates an enormous amount of waste daily, but equally, it saves the consumer so much time waiting for their drink. However, we do understand that initial impressions may be that cocktails on tap might not be of the same standard cocktail connoisseurs are used to. We are very confident this will not be the case here.”

While beer and cocktails on tap are a major focus, it doesn’t stop there. Tapped will offer a premium wine selection, both on tap and by the bottle, as well as a wide range of canned craft beers, a large offering of Irish whiskey, rum, tequila, and an impressive non-alcoholic drinks selection.

The décor transformation has been carefully planned to wow guests and be different from anything that Dublin has seen before.

Elliot adds “Customers are looking for experiences when it comes to eating and drinking out and that includes their surroundings. It was important that we brought something truly unique to the Dublin bar scene while thinking of sustainable practices every step of the way. We brought on the exceptionally original and talented Irish creative studio ‘Third Mind Design’ to come up with a truly eye-catching concept while creating a bold and contemporary atmosphere”.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

With entrances on both Nassau Street and Grafton Street, Tapped is officially the only bar that can boast a Grafton Street entrance, arguably making it the most superlatively situated bar in Ireland. With easy access via the Luas, numerous bus routes and being directly opposite Trinity College, Tapped is easily accessible.

In addition to their vast beer, wine and cocktail offering, guests can rest assured they are guaranteed delicious food, as food partners, Dublin Pizza Company (DPC) will offer their award-winning wood-fired pizzas, L.A. style smashed burgers, wings, sandwiches, and salads seven days a week. Tapped will be open from 12pm Monday to Friday and 11am Saturday and Sunday until late.

Follow Tapped on Facebook and Instagram.