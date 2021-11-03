Today is National Sandwich Day! That's right, a day to celebrate the ultimate convenience food.

From the plain ham on white bread to fancy ciabattas with all types of artisan delights, the humble sandwich is something we all take for granted and yet, love.

In paying respect to our favorite meal, we turned to the Guinness Storehouse, Ireland’s number one tourist attraction, who are spreading their love with some Guinness-inspired recipes.

Straight from the Storehouse’s Executive Chef, Justin O’Connor, here’s a recipe for a bookmaker sandwich with Guinness onion marmalade.

Steak with Guinness onion marmalade sandwich recipe

Ingredients

2 x 100g trimmed beef sirloin steaks

2 large slices of buttered sliced soda bread

½ beef tomato sliced

¼ red onion cut into rings

5 leaves of baby gem lettuce

Optional - Sauce Choron (Hollandaise with tomato puree)

Method

Quickly fry the sirloin steaks on each side and season.

Assemble by placing on warm toasted soda bread, and place tomato on top, followed by red onion and baby gem lettuce.

Place some of the onion marmalade on the other soda bread slice and top of the sandwich.

Serve with Guinness onion marmalade and potato wedges.

Guinness onion marmalade recipe

Ingredients

1 kg sliced red onions

2 cloves of garlic crushed

2 tbsp olive oil

100g castor sugar

1 tsp fresh thyme, chopped

1 bottle of Guinness® beer

250ml red wine vinegar

pinch of chili flakes

salt & pepper

Method

In a saucepan sweat of the garlic, onion, chili flakes and thyme slowly, add the sugar, vinegar, and Guinness beer.

Slow cook for 1 ½ hours.

* Originally published in 2015. Updated in 2021.