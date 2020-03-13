Tasty, healthy and not insignificantly … green, white and orange. This is the perfect breakfast sandwich to start your St. Patrick's Day or any day at all!

An almost green, white and orange sandwich for St. Patrick's Day!

Servings: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Cook time: 1-30 min

Ingredients

- 4 ounces cheddar cheese

- 1 ½ tablespoons chopped chives

- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

- 3 tablespoons evaporated skim milk

- ½ teaspoon salt

- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

- 4- x 1/4 inch thick slices tomato

- 2 whole wheat English muffins, cut in half and lightly toasted

- 1 cup baby arugula

- 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

- 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

Optional: Bacon

Method

In a small bowl combine 1 tablespoon of chopped chives and the chopped basil and set aside.

Combine the eggs, milk, ¼ teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in a medium-size mixing bowl and whisk well to combine.

Heat 1 tablespoon butter in a medium-size sauté pan over medium heat. When hot, add the sliced tomato and cook for 1 minute per side.

Remove the tomato from the pan to a plate and set aside.

Using a paper towel, wipe out the pan.

Return the sauté pan to medium heat and add the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter. Once the butter has melted, add the eggs to the pan. Allow the eggs to set for 30 seconds, then begin stirring slowly with a heat resistant rubber spatula.

As soon as curds begin to form, increase heat to high and instead of stirring, use the spatula to fold the eggs over themselves. Fold in the herb mixture to the eggs and cook for another 45 seconds, or until just warmed through.

In a small bowl combine the arugula with the remaining salt and pepper and then toss with the olive oil and vinegar.

Toast the English muffins and place a quarter of the arugula on each muffin half, then top each with one slice of tomato. Divide the eggs between the English muffins and garnish with the cheddar cheese (sliced or crumbled) and remaining chopped chives.

If desired, add bacon to give it an extra crispy crunch.

Recipe inspired by Emeril Lagasse.

* Originally published in 2016.