Looking for a boozy treat to make this St. Patrick's Day? Try a frozen Irish mudslide.

Thanks to the pandemic, we may have to stay at home on March 17 for the second year in a row, but that doesn't mean we can't celebrate! Food blogger Averie Cooks has published a "Frozen Irish Mudslide" recipe just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, and it looks absolutely delicious!

This decadent, icy dessert-drink is made with three types of alcohol -- Irish whiskey, Baileys Irish Cream, and Kahlua! There’s also lots of yummy vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup to satisfy your sweet tooth.

According to Liquor.com, the mudslide cocktail was invented in the 1970s at Wreck Bar in Rum Point Club on Grand Cayman Island. The drink was created when a customer wanted a White Russian, and the bar tweaked the recipe to feature Irish cream.

Ready to make your own? The recipe below yields two servings and is of course intended only for those of legal drinking age!

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Here's how to make a St. Patrick's Day Frozen Irish Mudslide:

Before you make the drink, prep two large glasses by drizzling chocolate syrup down the insides of the glasses. Stick the glasses in the freezer for a few minutes to get them well-chilled.

Next, add 4 ounces of Irish whiskey (such as Jameson), 2 ounces of Baileys Irish cream, 2 ounces of Kailua, and 8 ounces of vanilla ice cream to a blender. Fill with ice and blend until the mixture is sufficiently thick. (The more ice you add, the thicker the consistency.)

Pour the mixture into the two chilled glasses, garnish with shaved chocolate, and serve immediately. Sláinte!

The full drink recipe, as well as tips on how to make an alcohol-free version, can be found here.