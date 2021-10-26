It seems like everyone is looking for that ultimate recipe – something sweet and salty but made using clean and healthy ingredients. Sound like a familiar search wish?

Top Irish model turned healthy chef Roz Purcell has your back with this delicious and nutritious coconut almond crunch biscuit recipe!

Ingredients:

200g flaked almonds

5 tbsp desiccated coconut

6 tbsp honey/maple

3 tbsp almond butter

Pinch sea salt

Method:

Preheat oven to 390°F/200°C

Sprinkle out the faked almonds on a lined baking tray and toast for 8 minutes until golden in color (toss intermittently for even results) -after the first 3 minutes, add in the desiccated coconut to toast also until browned.

In a medium-sized mixing bowl combine the toasted coconut and almond with sea salt.

In a small saucepan over medium heat add the almond butter and honey, stirring to combine until fully melted.

Bring the mix to a gentle boil, continuing to stir for 2-3 minutes. The mix will begin to lift from the bottom of the pan and become really thick like a heavy caramel - once this happens remove and poor over the coconut and almonds.

Working quickly, stir the mix into the dry ingredients covering it completely.

Grab sections and mold into a thick cookie shape.

Place on a tray and set to the freezer to set for 20-30 minutes.

Garnish with a drizzle and dip of dark chocolate.

*Roz Purcell is one of Ireland’s most successful models and was the 2010 winner of Miss Universe Ireland. She now adds celebrity chef to her resume with her cooking blog, Natural Born Feeder.

Read more Irish chocolate chip cookies made with Kerrygold