For all the true Guinness connoisseurs out there, we can bring you the secret of pouring the perfect pint of Guinness.

Having a true appreciation for one of Ireland’s finest exports is something you develop over time, as you realize the many factors that are involved in finding the perfect pint. Compliments to the Guinness Master Brewer, who demonstrates the six steps to pouring the perfect pint.

A big part of the quest for Guinness perfection is how your bartender pours the pint. Follow these six helpful tips and watch the video below, so you can further educate yourself on the effort that goes into a pint of Guinness.

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How to pour the perfect pint of Guinness

You have to ensure your bartender is not just pouring you a pint of stout in any old glass. It should be a tulip Guinness-branded glass. Get into position and get your grip on the glass right, as you place your finger on the harp. Aim the spout for the back of the harp, so it’s hitting the side of the glass. Begin pulling your pint with a nice, easy flow; let the Guinness bounce off the back of the harp, keeping the glass at an angle until the liquid meets the top of the harp, and then you tilt the glass upright. Allow it to “settle and surge and cascade” right in front of the customer; “you want to see the beer come alive,” says the master brewer, Murray. As the stout settles, the head shall always fall between the top and the bottom of the harp. Once you have let the stout settle for at least one minute, you can top off the Guinness by tilting the spout away from you and letting it flow gently. Serve to the customer, ensuring the pint resembles perfection. Murray says the perfect head should be about 3 millimeters tall.



There you have it, six easy steps to the perfect architecture of a pint of Guinness, be sure to pass this on to your bar tender!

Read more Why do bubbles in Guinness go down instead of up?

* Originally published in 2012, updated in 2026.