The crisp sandwich is an Irish delicacy and we can show you how to perfect it.

Editor's note: Today, March 14, is National Potato Chip Day. The potato chip is officially America's most preferred snack. We we Irish know is that you've been doing it wrong this whole time. How do we know? Because clearly Cheese and Onion Tayto Crisps are the best! And so without further ado here's a real Irish treat.

Are you an Irish crisp sandwich addict? These may seem strange to people outside of Ireland but buttering some bread and filling your sandwich with crisps (chips) is one of the best things in the world to eat, especially if you have Brennan's bread, Kerrygold, and Tayto on hand to help you make it.

The only thing we couldn't all agree on is whether it's sacrilegious to use anything other than Tayto Cheese and Onion between your slices of bread. What do you reckon?

Here's our video on how to make the perfect crisp sandwich:

The perfect crisp sandwich As part of Food Month at IrishCentral, we present the perfect way to make the perfect crisp sandwich. Cook up a storm with one of our delicious Irish food and drink recipes and read more about Irish food here: http://bit.ly/318lpvU Publiée par IrishCentral.com sur Vendredi 28 juin 2019

What flavor do you think makes for the perfect Irish crisp sandwich? Let us know in the comments section, below.

* Originally published in July 2019.