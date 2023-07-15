Today, July 16, is National Ice Cream Day. Whether you prefer your scoops in a cone, a cup, or on top of a pie slice, we're revealing the best spots across Ireland to indulge in a cold sweet treat.

Betway, the online sports betting and casino service, has created a list of the top places from the North to the South of Ireland where you can satisfy your summer cravings.

The survey measured the popularity of each location by a unique index score - generated by the number of hashtags each location has racked up on Instagram, as well as Google and Tripadvisor reviews - with the lower the overall index score the higher the ranking.

According to the study, ice cream retailers from Strandhill, Dingle, Skerries and Bray came out on top of the rankings.

Ranking in the joint-top spot on the list is Mammy Johnston’s in Strandhill, with an index score of 8.

With the tradition of ice-cream making running in the family for over 100 years, Mammy Johnston's is renowned across the whole of Ireland.

See you at 10am folks - and we’re open until 9pm - that 11 hours of ice cream ☺️ #strandhill #wildatlanticway #sligo #sligotourism #ireland #sligofoodtrail #icecream Posted by Mammy Johnston's on Friday, July 7, 2023

Sharing the number one ranking is Murphy’s Ice Cream in Dingle, placing top as a result of their handmade ice cream in the heart of Kerry.

Murphy’s Ice Cream has a few locations plotted throughout Ireland, but their spot in Dingle made its way to the top ahead of its partnering places.

Storm in a Tea Cup, located in Skerries, placed second with an index score of 15. As another family business, located on the beach in Skerries, it takes pride in its family tradition, catering and boxing up ice cream packages for many to enjoy.

3 Storm Favourites…in all 3 shops ❣️ Open until 9 in Skerries Open until 8 in Blackrock & Mullingar x Posted by Storm in a Teacup on Sunday, August 21, 2022

Gelateria Seafront in Bray, with a total index score of 19, rounds out the top 3.

Other locations included in the rankings are Dun Laighaire, Dalkey and Blackrock, Limerick, Cork and Donabate.

Top 10 most popular ice cream places in Ireland:

1. Mammy Johnston’s, Strandhill/ Murphy’s Ice Cream, Dingle

2. Storm in a Tea Cup, Skerries

3. Gelateria Seafront, Bray

4. Sun Bear Gelato, Bray

5. Scrumdiddly’s, Dún Laoghaire

6. Bel Gelato, Dalkey

7. Arctic Stone Hand Rolled Ice Cream, Blackrock

8. Gusto d’Italia, Limerick

9. Swoon, Cork/Teddy's Ice Cream East Pier Lighthouse, Dún Laoghaire

10. Scrumdiddly's, Donabate