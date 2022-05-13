A colorful, busy, welcoming town in an area described as “the most beautiful place on earth.” Why wouldn't you want to move to Dingle, County Kerry?

Dingle is a mecca for vacationers, music lovers, sportsmen, foodies, and those wishing to get away from it all. Located on the Dingle Peninsula, in County Kerry, the town is steeped in Irish culture and traditions while also being one of Ireland’s most social and economically vibrant areas.

The Dingle Peninsula boasts some of the most breathtaking views and countryside in Ireland. In fact, the National Geographic Traveler called it “the most beautiful place on earth.” However, this town, with a population of around 1,200, is much more than it looks. Dingle is also a bustling tourist destination with a strong fishing and agriculture industry also.

Dingle has over 52 pubs and 80 restaurants! It’s famous for its social scene but arguably more so because of its former resident dolphin Fungie, who lived in Dingle Bay from 1983 until recently and become a firm favorite to all who visit.

What you'll find in Dingle

Dingle is the only town on the Dingle Peninsula. It sits on the Atlantic Ocean coast just 30 miles west of Tralee town and 40 miles northwest of Killarney. The principal industries in the town are tourism, fishing, and agriculture.

Dingle is not only one of Ireland’s most socially and economically vibrant areas but the Dingle Peninsula is unrivaled in terms of lifestyle offering. Imagine waking up on the Wild Atlantic Way every day!

The town is also just 40 minutes away from Kerry Airport and a two-hour drive from Cork or Shannon Airport.

The town looks out on Dingle Bay and the Blasket Islands, while it’s protected to its rear by the Dingle Mountains. The town is utterly self-contained and also immaculately kept – the bright colors of the fishing vessels and buildings will certainly catch the eye.

Where to live in Dingle

Of course, where you live in any new town depends greatly on what amenities you’ll need, though Dingle’s town center has almost every amenity going.

As Dingle is the only town on the Peninsula, you should keep in mind that the nearest towns are about an hour's drive away.

What to do in Dingle

Of course, if you’re living in Dingle, you’ll have the opportunity to take advantage of all the amazing tourist attractions in the area – such as the nearby Inch Beach, the Blasket Islands, and of course, the fun-filled social scene.

Dingle is so self-contained that it even has its own distillery and is home to the now world-famous Dingle Gin and Whiskey.

If you like the outdoors, this area is the place for you! It is a walking enthusiast's paradise and the trail from Dingle to Tralee (which should take about 3 days to walk) takes in the charming town Annascaul (home of the Antarctic explorer Tom Crean) along the way.

Perhaps water sports are your bag? In which case the beaches in the area are quite simply world-class. Beaches such as Inch Strand have a wealth of water activities and the views alone on this beach are worth a visit.

The town has become especially famous for its TV show and music festival “Other Voices.” The festival takes place in December and attracts musicians from around the world to perform at the 200-year-old St James' Church on Main Street.

From serenity and the great outdoors to lively music, arts and culture you’ll find it all in Dingle.

