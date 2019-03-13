St. Patrick's Day is a time to celebrate Ireland and all things Irish. Raise a pint of Guinness, Ireland's most famous beer, with some friends and say a Saint Patrick's Day toast.

There are many fine ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, from parades, to wearing green, to speaking some Irish, to championing Irish culture, arts, or cuisine.

One of the most popular is to raise a glass - a pint glass, usually - of the beverage iconically associated with Ireland, Guinness. Here are the top Irish toasts for St. Patrick's Day to cheers with your Guinness - responsibly, of course.

Guinness themselves show one off one of the most popular, celebrating the traditions surrounding the perfect pint and ceremoniously wishing good health with the Irish word "Sláinte."

Have a look below for more of our favorites:

Top Irish toasts to use this March 17:

"May the luck of the Irish Lead to happiest heights And the highway you travel Be lined with green lights. Wherever you go and whatever you do, May the luck of the Irish be there with you."

"May the leprechauns be near you, To spread luck along your way. And may all the Irish angels, Smile upon you St Patrick's Day."

"May you have all the happiness and luck that life can hold— And at the end of all your rainbows may you find a pot of gold."

May you live as long as you want and never want as long as you live!

Sláinte chuig na fir, agus go mairfidh na mná go deo"

(Which means "Health to the men, and may the women live forever!")

"May you have warm words on a cold evening, A full moon on a dark night, And the road downhill all the way to your door."

May the Irish hills caress you. May her lakes and rivers bless you. May the luck of the Irish enfold you. May the blessings of Saint Patrick behold you.

Wherever you go and whatever you do, May the luck of the Irish be there with you.

