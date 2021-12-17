What it is about Christmas and cookies? Tradition that's what! That's probably why Dec 18 is Bake Cookies Day and we have the perfect Irish oat cookie recipe for the occasion.

Leaving cookies out for Santa Claus on Christmas eve? Fancy enjoying some cheese on biscuits with delicious cheese after a good meal? These oat cookies from Irish Chef Nevin Maguire, brought to us by Bord Bia, are perfect.

We all associated biscuits, or cookies, with Christmas but did you know that the tradition dates back to medieval Europe when ingredients such as cinnamon, ginger, black pepper, almonds and dried fruit were introduced into the west. By the 16th century, Christmas biscuits had become popular across Europe.

The earliest examples of Christmas cookies in the United States were brought by the Dutch in the early 17th century. Due to a wide range of cheap imported products from Germany between 1871 and 1906 following a change to importation laws, cookie cutters became available in American markets.

Now we're happy to introduce a wholesome Irish addition to your Christmas cookie tradition. Enjoy!

Neven's oat cookies recipe

Serves: 36 cookies

Ingredients

- 275g (10oz) Progress oatlets

- 100g (4oz) plain flour, plus a little extra for dusting

- 75g (3oz) caster sugar

- ½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

- 225g (8oz) butter, at room temperature

Method

- Blend the oatlets in a food processor until quite fine.

Add the flour, caster sugar, bicarbonate of soda and butter, and blend again until the dough just comes together.

Divide the dough into three pieces and roll each one into a long sausage shape that is approximately 15cm (6in) long and 4cm (1 1/2in) wide. Wrap in clingfilm and chill in the fridge for 1 hour to firm up.

Preheat oven to 200°C (400°F), Gas mark 6.

Using a sharp knife, trim the ends off each cookie roll and cut each one into about 12 cookies, so each one should be about 1cm (1/2in) thick. Arrange the oatmeal biscuits well spaced apart place on parchment-lined baking sheets.

Bake for about 15-20 minutes until pale golden color and slightly firm. Remove from the oven and leave to cool for a minute, then transfer to a wire rack and leave to cool completely.

For more delicious Irish recipes visit www.BordBia.ie.