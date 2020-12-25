Santa will be feeling extra jolly if you leave these Irish whiskey Christmas cookies out for him on Christmas night!

Eat, drink, and be merry with this deliciously festive recipe from Christmas-Cookies.

Irish whiskey Christmas cookies recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

3 large eggs

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup Irish whiskey

1/4 cup candied citron, chopped

1/4 cup golden raisins, blanched and chopped

1/4 cup almonds, chopped

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F and grease two cookie sheets; set aside. In a small mixing bowl, cream together the butter and the sugar. Beat in the eggs until well blended. Add the flour and the Irish whiskey, and beat the dough until smooth.

Add the fruit and nuts, and mix well. Drop cookie dough from a tablespoon onto the prepared cookie sheets. Bake each sheet of cookies for 8 to 10 minutes.

Remove the cookies from the baking sheets with a spatula while still warm. Place on a wire rack to partially cool. Store the cookies in an airtight container with a slice of white bread to maintain their soft, fruity texture.

Source: christmas-cookies.com

What's your favorite Christmas recipe? Let us know in the comments!