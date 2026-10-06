Irish drinks brand Irish Mist has been sold by Heaven Hill Brands to Dublin-based drinks business, the Old Canal Quay Spirits company, owned and led by international spirits industry specialist and entrepreneur David Phelan and fellow Irish drinks industry figures.

Phelan is one of the high-profile duo behind the historic sale of the famous Boru Vodka/Castle Brands which he co-founded with Pat Rigney (The Shed Distillery) in 1998, developing a range of successful spirits brands before successfully exiting in 2005 through an IPO on the AMEX (NY, USA) with a valuation of + $100m.

Phelan will lead the brand’s growth and development as Chief Executive of the Old Canal Quay Spirits company and is backed by investors including Pat Rigney (founder The Shed Distillery of PJ Rigney, home of Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin) and Tom Cleary, owner of the iconic bar The Temple Bar in Dublin along with US-based premium wine and spirits company Blue Ridge Spirits and Wine marketing, who will be the new distributors for Irish Mist in the USA, the brand’s largest international market.

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Both Phelan and Rigney have a strong connection to the famous Irish whiskey liqueur, having worked together developing and growing the brand after it was sold to C&C in the 1980’s. In 1998 Rigney and Phelan founded the Roaring Water Bay Spirits Company, where they created dynamic new Irish spirit brands including the famed Boru Vodka. Rigney said he was delighted to support David Phelan on both a professional and personal level as he leads the legendary Irish brand into a new era.

Founded in the 1940’s, Irish Mist fast became an international success story, particularly in the US, which remains the biggest market for Irish Mist today.

Speaking following the announcement of the sale by Kentucky-based Heaven Hill Brands , David Phelan (CEO of The Old Canal Quay Spirits Company Ltd.)

“Irish Mist Liqueur was at the core of Ireland’s rich spirits history, unique heritage, and remarkable character and we are honoured and excited to now play a role in reinvigorating this iconic Irish brand for today’s consumer."

Allan Latts (Co-President, Heaven Hill Brands) said:

“Irish Mist is an iconic Irish liqueur, and the right move is placing it in the hands of an owner with Irish roots and the focus to grow it the way it deserves. As we invest behind our premium portfolio, this decision reflects the disciplined thinking that guides how we approach every brand in our lineup. "