Irish ex-pats certainly miss friends and family back home at Christmas time, but there's a special yearning in December for these Irish treats!

After doing a straw poll among the staff here in our NYC office, here is a rundown of some of the most popular requests from Irish people living abroad.

Read more Things that make Christmas in Ireland extra special to me

Teabags

11

There is nothing like a strong cup of Irish tea. Whether it’s Lyons or Barry’s, a few tea bags over the holidays would never go amiss.

Read more Nine top reasons why the Irish love their cup of tea

Rashers and Sausages

11

Longing for the smell of cooking Irish rashers? A full Irish breakfast is a perfect meal to remind you of home comforts.

Brown bread

11

A good, wholesome slice of brown bread, smothered in Irish butter! Brown bread mix is also the perfect way to create an Irish favorite in your own home.

Tayto Crisps

11

Despite there being hundreds of chips (we call them crisps in Ireland), nothing beats a bag of cheese and onion.

Roses Chocolates

11

In Ireland, it’s hard to find a Christmas tree that doesn’t have a tin of Roses underneath it. So it’s no surprise they are a favorite abroad too.

Irish butter

11

The Irish bread is nothing without some homegrown butter!

Jacob’s Chocolate Kimberley

11

Food Ireland describes them as the ‘Best Selling Tinned Cookie in Ireland.’ Soft biscuits filled with white mallow and covered with Milk Chocolate. They will get a quick death!

Sliced Pan

11

A good sliced pan of local bread is a great companion for a full Irish breakfast.

Spaghetti hoops

11

Spaghetti hoops in tomato sauce – perfect comfort food! While these are actually a British export, they remain popular among ex-pats.

Lily O'Brien's Chocolates

11

The brainchild of mother Mary Ann O'Brien, these Irish chocolates serve as the perfect treat over the holidays.

*Originally published in December 2012

What Irish foods and treats do you miss the most at Christmas time? Share in the comments!