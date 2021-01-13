It has been revealed that the Irish drink the second most tea per head in the world. The title for greatest tea drinkers goes to Turkey.

Have it in the morning, have it in the evening, have it at suppertime. Irish tea is great all the time! Here are the top nine reasons why the Irish are fond of a nice cuppa'.

10

Sing it, sister.

1. Tea and sympathy: broke up with the boyfriend/girlfriend, need a sympathetic ear? Tell your mam all about it over a cuppa.

When a mam is nowhere to be found, a falcon and a lobster will suffice.

2. Starter upper: first thing in the morning, a nice blast of caffeine and so much more refined than coffee.

10

How do people even function without tea? Actually, we don’t want to know.

3. Put the kettle on, here come the nosy neighbors: the usual ritual when the neighbors drop in. Always ask how they like it even if you know.

10

Studies show that falling into a pile of rubble on the floor is the most effective way to subtly tell them when it’s time for them to leave.

4. Best china tea: when the posh visitors come, the humble mug is hidden and the best china – same tea – comes out. Remember the dainty little finger extended too.

10

It should be said that size appropriate china is important. This poor fella!

5. Girls night out: invite them back in for a cuppa.

10

No matter how alarming the stories you're sharing, be sure you keep an eye on the cup!

6. It's a well-known Irish hangover cure: tea and hearty Irish breakfast. Kill or cure ya.

10

Oh, these sunglasses? Yes, I know I’m inside. I just couldn’t find my regular frames. Shhh.

7. Let’s have a cup of tea and sort this out!: usually at the end of an argument but the tea is the glue to bring it all back together again.

10

Now, be nice to your Nan and make her a fresh cuppa.

8. Tea as an aphrodisiac: some Irish folks swear it beats Viagra!

10

Grrrr!

9. Relax! At the end of a hard day just switch on the telly and boil the kettle for a well-deserved cuppa.

10

Well done! Good show! You deserve this.

Bonus point: Father Ted, you know what I mean!

Serve your favorite brew with true Irish style in an Irish Ceramics Cup or even Tea Set such as one from the fantastic Royal Tara Range.

* Originally published in 2014.