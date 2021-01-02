Follow this quick and simple recipe from Sian's Plan for a delicious healthy meal: Irish Fish Chowder.

While some of you may root Fish Chowder firmly in New England, for me there is nothing more Irish than sitting in the pub with a big bowl of seafood chowder or fish soup after a long rambling walk along a windswept Irish beach.

It goes without saying that it should be served with soda bread and a pint of Guinness!

Read more Our favorite hearty and healthy Irish recipes to try in the new year

Here’s my quick homemade version. This is made with natural yogurt as a much healthier option. If you must use cream, keep it for special occasions.

A tip is to always keep small bags of frozen seafood in your freezer (these can be purchased in supermarkets and have a variety of seafood in them). Then you can rustle up a taste of home in a half an hour, even if the only rambling walk you’ve done is up the three blocks from the subway.

Irish Fish Chowder recipe

Total Time: 35min

Cook Time: 25min

Prep Time: 10min

Ingredients:

1 tblsp Olive oil

100 g Bacon lardons

1 Onion (Finely Chopped)

650 mls Fish Stock

4 Waxy Potatoes (Peel and chop into 2cm dices)

400 g Fish (salmon, cod, prawns, shellfish)

4 tsp Parsley (Use fresh if you prefer)

250 mls Natural Yogurt (or Cream for special occasions)

1 Pinch Seasoning

Read more Hearty Irish seafood chowder recipe

Method:

Heat the oil in a frying pan.

Fry lardons for 3 minutes.

Add onions, cook until light golden color.

Add stock and potatoes which have been cut into 2cm size pieces and bring to boil.

Reduce heat and cook potatoes until soft.

While the potatoes are cooking, trim, skin, debone the fish and cut into small pieces. Add to the pot with the herbs and cook gently for 10 minutes until fish is cooked.

Reduce by boiling rapidly for a few minutes if liquid is very thin.

Add the natural yogurt while the pot is off the heat.

Return to heat, but do not boil.

Taste and season as necessary.

To balance the meal, serve with soda bread and a big bowl of vegetables. (Guinness optional)

Visit Sian's Plan for more quick, simple, and healthy recipes.

*Originally published in May 2014, last updated in December 2020.

Read more Check out more recipes on IrishCentral here!