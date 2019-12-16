There's something about Irish cream (that’s Baileys to you and me) that just makes us grin with merriment! Want to show off? How about making your own Irish cream liqueur.

While most of us know Irish cream by its most famous brand name, Baileys, we were just tickled pink to see how easy it is to make your own. The great thing about making your own Irish cream is that you can tweak the recipe to your taste.

Homemade Irish cream recipe

Ingredients

1 cup heavy cream

1 can sweetened milk

1 2/3 cups Irish whiskey

1 teaspoon instant coffee grains

2 tablespoons chocolate syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method

Combine all the ingredients in a blender. Blend. Then store in an airtight container.

Irish cream can be served on its own, on the rocks or as an alcoholic substitute for milk/cream and sugar in a hot coffee (sometimes with whipped cream added on top).

