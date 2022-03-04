Sweets for your sweet? This St. Patrick's Day celebrate with a Granny's recipe for Irish fudge.

Ciara McLaughlin the author of "Bread and Butter – Cakes and Bakes from Granny’s Stove" wrote "Granny delighted her family and friends with jars of handcrafted fudge at Christmas, and somehow the simple joy of receiving home-baked goods has yet to wear off!

"Skip the bustling shops and spend an afternoon baking these velvety squares of sweetness, then package them up with ribbons and string for a charming homemade gift."

We think these sweet treats would be a perfect gift for your loved ones this St. Patrick's Day.

Irish Fudge recipe

Makes 20-25 pieces

Ingredients

450g sugar

100g butter

170g evaporated milk

130ml whole milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp salt

Method

• Line a 7 inch/18cm square tin with baking paper.

• Pour the sugar, butter, evaporated milk and whole milk into a heavy-based saucepan.

• Warm over a low heat, swirling the mixture together with a wooden spoon until silky, with the sugar crystals completely dissolved.

• Increase the heat to a boil, testing the mixture as soon as it starts to bubble by placing one droplet in a glass of cold water. If the droplet forms a soft ball then the fudge is ready. Alternatively, boil until the temperature reaches 115°C on a sugar thermometer.

• Remove the pan from the heat and leave to cool for around 5 minutes, then stir in the vanilla and salt and beat vigorously with a wooden spoon until thick and no longer shiny.

• Scrape the fudge into the tin and leave on the worktop to cool completely before chopping into small, bitesize cubes.

Bread and Butter

This collection of home-baking recipes, handed down through Ciara McLaughlin’s family, brings cakes and bakes from Granny’s stove to your table.

From hearty potato bread to comforting crumble, from the warmth of fresh-baked scones to the joy of a well-stocked biscuit tin, from sticky puddings to foraged-fruit jams, these recipes make a lot from a little and combine seasonal ingredients with classic flavors.

Share in the secrets of traditional Irish baking and create your own memories with delicious recipes for every occasion.

Buy Bread and Butter – Cakes and Bakes from Granny’s Stove by Ciara McLaughlin here.