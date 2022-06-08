Coffee, whiskey, chocolate, and mint all wrapped in toffee? What could be better!

In her blog ‘Bakingdom’, baker Darla tells us how to reinvent the Irish classic.

Darla says “I decided to take an Irish classic and reinvent it. Irish coffee is coffee with whiskey and sugar, topped with cream. My twist has the coffee, whiskey, and sugar, but also the addition of chocolate and mint, all wrapped up in toffee! Say hello to Irish coffee toffee!”

Irish coffee toffee recipe

Makes 19×13 sheet of candy

Ingredients:

*If you want to make this vegan be sure to buy vegan sugars and chocolate chips.

1/2 cup (1stick) unsalted butter (margarine for vegan)

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon molasses

1 tablespoon Irish whiskey (optional)

2 teaspoons finely ground espresso

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/2 to 1 cup chopped Andes mints (I used about 1/2 cup) or 1/2 cup finely chopped hazelnuts (roasted)

Method:

In a small saucepan set over medium-high heat, combine the butter, sugar, brown sugar, molasses, whiskey, espresso, and salt.

Stir until the butter is melted and the ingredients are thoroughly combined.

Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally, until the mixture reaches about 250 degrees on a candy thermometer.

Continue boiling, stirring constantly (be sure to get in the corners of the pan), until the mixture reaches 300 degrees.

Remove the mixture from the heat and pour into a pan lined with parchment paper or a Silpat mat.

If necessary, use an offset or heatproof spatula to spread the candy evenly.

Sprinkle the chocolate chips evenly over the hot toffee and allow to sit for five minutes, then spread the now soft chocolate over the top of the toffee.

Before the chocolate sets, sprinkle the chopped Andes mints (or hazelnuts) evenly over the top of the candy. Allow to cool completely before cutting or breaking into pieces.

* Originally published in 2012. Updated in June 2022.

