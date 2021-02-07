This Super Bowl Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the US and the world will huddle down for some serious football parties, including delicious food.

Here is our Chef Stuart O'Keefe's top recipe for the perfect tasty chicken wings to munch down while watching Super Bowl LV.

Super Bowl chicken wings recipe

Ingredients:

- 4 ounces crumbled blue cheese

- 1/3 cup buttermilk

- 1/3 cup mayonnaise

- 1/3 cup sour cream

- 1/2 teaspoon salt

- 1/2 teaspoon fresh black pepper

- 1 cup Franks Hot sauce (no substitutions)

- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter

- 1/2 teaspoon salt

- 1/2 teaspoon fresh back pepper

- 2 quarts vegetable oil

- 1 cup cornstarch

- 40 chicken wings

- 6 celery stalks, topped, tailed halved and cut lengthwise

Method:

1. Mix all first 5 ingredients in a bowl, set aside in the fridge until ready to serve.

2. Preheat oven to 200°F. Take wings out of the fridge for at least 45 minutes (this will make sure they cook evenly and more crisp)

3. Place hot sauce, butter, salt, pepper in a saucepan and keep over a very low heat until ready to toss with the wings.

4. Pour oil into a heavy based saucepan to about 2-3 inches up the sides. Place a deep fry thermometer to the pan and heat oil until it reaches 370 - 375°F. (if you don’t have a thermometer, buy one)

5. Place cornstarch in a bowl, toss wings in cornstarch and fry in small batches, about 7 -9 per batch. Fry for about 10 minutes. Place on a tray fitted with a wire rack and place in oven to keep warm. Repeat until all wings are cooked.

6. In a large bowl, toss wings in batches of 10 until all coated. Serve with celery sticks and dressing and of course ENJOY THE GAME this Sunday.

* Originally published in Jan 2015.