An Irish artist is raffling off a successful food and coffee truck for just €12 per ticket.

Sebastian Thommen launched the Toast Pantry and Coffee Bar in Cork City in May 2021, converting a vintage rice horsebox into a "pandemic proof" food trailer complete with a coffee machine and generators.

The trailer, which has met all health and safety requirements, is perfect for markets, fairs, weddings, and private events and yields an average weekly income of between €900 and €1,500.

Thommen is now offering someone an opportunity to take over the successful business and is raffling off 5,000 tickets at £10 (€12) each in a draw set to take place on September 30, 2022.

The trailer features a variety of new appliances, including two top-of-the-range fridges and a water heater capable of heating water in just 15 minutes.

The Toast Pantry is also very cheap to operate, with the generators costing roughly €15 to fuel for 10 hours.

"This vintage horse box trailer will stand out like no other due to its beautiful satin finish (somewhere in between matt and gloss) and trendy New York subway ceramic tiles with black grout," Thommen said on competition site Raffall.com.

"The flickering neon sign really grabs the attention of passers-by and the double hatch on the trailer is another great feature to have as you can close one or the other, depending on the wind direction - perfect for those scenic coastal pitches!"

Thommen will be donating 5% of all proceeds to suicide prevention charity Pieta House.

Click here to find out more about September's draw.