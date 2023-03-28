Ireland's Michelin star-rated restaurants for 2023 were revealed at the Michelin Guide Ceremony on Monday, March 27.

21 restaurants on the island of Ireland were awarded Michelin Stars for 2023, while another 20 restaurants were awarded a Bib Gourmand.

Commenting on this year's awards, Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, said: “Great Britain & Ireland continues to impress with the sheer variety of its Michelin Stars.

"Whether diners are looking for somewhere formal or casual, historic or new, there is a Michelin Starred establishment for them.

"In every region of Great Britain and Ireland, you can now find hugely talented chefs calling out to gourmets with their exquisite and accomplished cuisine."

Read on to find out which restaurants on the island of Ireland were awarded Michelin star ratings for 2023.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Ireland's Two-Star Michelin restaurants for 2023

dede - Baltimore, Co Cork

"Chef Ahmet Dede’s Turkish heritage underpins his beautifully composed and exquisite cuisine."

Liath - Blackrock, Co Dublin

"Bold, original dishes are centred around the five tastes – salty, savoury, sweet, bitter and sour – which come together in perfect harmony, and excellent wine pairings further enhance the experience."

Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen - Dublin City, Co Dublin

"Mickael’s creativity and personality shine through in perfectly balanced, immaculately executed dishes with sublime natural flavours and beautiful presentation; book a seat at the chef’s table to watch him close-up."

Patrick Guilbaud - Dublin City, Co Dublin

"The accomplished cooking remains French at heart yet has evolved to show a restrained modernity and some bold yet superbly balanced flavours."

Aimsir - Celbridge, Co Kildare

"The 18+ labour-intensive courses are all very different and make good use of preserved and fermented ingredients, with produce sourced from their raised beds and polytunnels, as well as from across Ireland."

Read more Stauntons on the Green – Inside an oasis of calm in the heart of Dublin city

Ireland's One-Star Michelin restaurants for 2023

Eipic - Belfast, Co Antrim

"Top quality seasonal ingredients are sourced or foraged as locally as possible, and the assured modern cooking has a creative edge and some original flavour combinations."

OX - Belfast, Co Antrim

"The starting point for the surprise tasting menus is the ingredients; chef-owner Stephen Toman and his team take great care in selecting – and even growing – the very best."

The Muddlers Club - Belfast, Co Antrim

"Chef Gareth McCaughey’s cooking has a modern touch with a nod to the occasional classic ... His philosophy is to source top ingredients, mainly from Ireland, prepare them well, and not overcomplicate things."

Wild Honey Inn - Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare

"Dishes have a classical French base and showcase the county’s produce in carefully prepared combinations which are beautifully balanced and packed with bold flavours."

Chestnut - Ballydehob, Co Cork

"The constantly evolving tasting menu champions County Cork and, from the turf-smoked butter right through to the desserts, dishes reflect the local region."

Terre - Castlemartyr, Co Cork

"The striking and sophisticated dishes showcase the best of the local larder alongside more international flavours which highlight the chef’s time and travels in Asia; the sauces are superlative."

Ichigo Ichie - Cork, Co Cork

"Irish ingredients – including supreme quality fish and shellfish – are cleverly balanced with time-honoured Japanese techniques."

Bastion - Kinsale, Co Cork

"The skilfully prepared, exacting dishes take on a modern style and often exhibit a playful, innovative element, while at the same time showing depth in their flavours and textures."

Bastible - Dublin City, Co Dublin

"The modern set menu features top class Irish ingredients at the height of season and each main ingredient is given the space to shine. Dishes are stripped-back, flavours are bold, and servings are generous: this is cooking that comes from the heart."

Glovers Alley - Dublin City, Co Dublin

"Andy McFadden’s cooking is characterised by boldness – both in its flavours and textures – and his experience shines through in creative, modern dishes which are skilfully prepared and artfully presented."

Variety Jones - Dublin City, Co Dublin

"Highly original yet unfussy dishes burst with freshness and flavour, and many are cooked over the open fire."

Aniar - Galway City, Co Galway

"With just 2 or 3 components, the delicate, well-balanced dishes have a certain purity to them; many are delivered to the tables by the chefs themselves; some with accompanying poems."

Campagne - Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny

"Top quality Irish ingredients are showcased in richly flavoured, classic dishes: you won’t find foams or smears on your plate here – just confidently cooked, skilfully balanced dishes, with proper plating, saucing and seasoning."

Lady Helen - Thomastown, Co Kilkenny

"John Kelly’s boldly flavoured, visually impressive dishes are skilfully prepared, and ingredients come from the estate, the county and the coast."

The Oak Room - Adare, Co Limerick

"Michael Tweedie’s assured, refreshingly understated cooking champions top ingredients from Ireland’s artisan producers, with dishes comprising just 3 or 4 components, allowing each the room to make an impression."

House - Ardmore, Co Waterford

"[Tony Parkin's] experience is clear to see in the dishes on the 7 course menu; they may not be showy but they do deliver plenty of depth, with well-judged flavours and contrasts in texture being the hallmarks of his food."

Read more Top places in Ireland to grab the perfect vacation photo

Ireland's Bib Gourmand restaurants 2023

Named after Bibendum – the official name of the Michelin Man – the Bib Gourmand distinction highlights restaurants offering great quality, great value cooking.

Deanes at Queens - Belfast, Co Antrim

"Refined, modern dishes are full of flavour and blackboard specials add to the choice."

EDŌ - Belfast, Co Antrim

"The international menu allows for sharing – 3 or 4 dishes each is the perfect amount – and many ingredients are cooked over apple or pear wood in the Bertha oven."

Waterman - Belfast, Co Antrim

"The modern, unfussy dishes are influenced by Europe, with Italy holding sway – this is the kind of food you could happily eat every day."

Sha-Roe Bistro - Clonegall, Co Carlow

"Menus offer carefully presented, unfussy dishes with clear flavours and a classical base. Sourcing of local and farmers’ market ingredients is paramount."

Goldie - Cork, Co Cork

"The daily menu offers well-priced, modern dishes which use a ‘gill-to-fin’ approach, making use of the whole catch from the smaller day boats."

Cush - Ballycotton, Co Cork

"Local produce features in hearty dishes, with seafood naturally to the fore."

Saint Francis Provisions - Kinsale, Co Cork

"The concise, daily changing menu offers a range of Mediterranean-inspired small plates created from the best local ingredients."

Volpe Nera - Blackrock, Co Dublin

"Carefully cooked dishes respect classic Mediterranean principles and have a modern edge."

Pichet - Dublin City, Co Dublin

"Enjoy snacks at the bar or classic French dishes in the main room; the parmesan agnolotti is a must-try."

Richmond - Dublin City, Co Dublin

"Skilfully prepared, traditionally based dishes are robust yet refined and allow each core seasonal ingredient to shine."

Spitalfields - Dublin City, Co Dublin

"Enticing dishes are fresh, flavoursome and great value, with the likes of oxtail and bone marrow Parker House rolls."

Uno Mas - Dublin City, Co Dublin

"Start with some nibbles from the ‘para picar’ section before choosing one of the superbly executed, unfussy Spanish mains which come with many layers of flavour and texture."

Éan - Galway City, Co Galway

"By day, this eatery by the Druid Theatre is a busy artisan bakery-cum-café, serving pastries, sandwiches, salads and soups."

Kai - Galway City, Co Galway

"Morning coffee and cakes morph into simple lunches and tasty dinners. Concise menus list vibrant dishes and produce is organic, free range and traceable."

Chart House - Dingle, Co Kerry

"Seasonal local ingredients feature in rustic, flavoursome dishes and service is friendly and efficient."

Courthouse - Carrickmacross, Co Meath

"Great value menus offer carefully prepared, flavourful dishes which are a lesson in self-restraint – their simplicity being a key part of their appeal."

Everett's - Waterford, Co Waterford

"Modern menus showcase the best of the Irish larder and generously-sized dishes are assured, refined and full of flavour."

Thyme - Athlone, Co Westmeath

"The two menus showcase the locality well, with dishes that are satisfying and flavoursome."

Table Forty One - Gorey, Co Wexford

"The concise seasonal menu offers classic, technically adept dishes with a great balance of texture and flavour."

Aldridge Lodge - Duncannon, Co Wexford

"The constantly evolving menu offers tasty homemade bread and veg from the kitchen garden. The focus is on good value fish and shellfish (the owner’s father is a local fisherman), with some Asian and fusion influences."