Relax into your Dublin vacation with a stay at Stauntons on the Green, a timeless Georgian townhouse with a beautifully landscaped private garden.

The historic Stauntons on the Green has been a home-from-home to some of Ireland’s best-known movers and shakers over the last 250 years in the city's most fashionable neighborhood.

Steeped in history and culture, and located beside the Museum of Literature, Stauntons is one of Dublin’s best-known boutique townhouses, comprised of three interlinked period buildings.

Stauntons on the Green bedrooms and common areas have retained their original Georgian features including fireplaces with marble mantels and artful cornices and coving, all carefully restored. Each of its 53 bedrooms has been lovingly redecorated, using elegant yet comfortable furniture reflecting the style of the building and featuring soothing color schemes.

Guests will also find an extensive collection of Irish and international art, including a stunning Harry Clarke stained-glass window. This unique work of art is called ‘The Blessed Julie and Two Children’ (1926-1927) and is just one of the many reasons to make staying at Stauntons on the Green top of the list.

At the rear of Stauntons on the Green, guests can bask in the sunshine in the stunning hidden garden. Take a seat on the outdoor terrace and enjoy peace in privacy whether it be reading a book, savoring a drink or simply listening to the chirping of the birds.

The garden path also leads you down towards the private entrance of the Iveagh Gardens, where guests can further enhance their stay by exploring the wonderful natural surroundings Dublin has to offer.

For bookings at Stauntons on the Green, telephone +353 1 4782300 or check out their website. You can follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.