Ireland is calling you and CIE Tours can get you here with their "Go for the Green" offer!

Ireland’s cultural and natural beauty, ranging from charming, picturesque towns to spectacular scenery and engaging attractions, are all Instagram-inspiring.

Travel with CIE Tours, the premier tour operator for Ireland since 1932, you'll visit these top Insta-worthy sights and many more.

For a limited time, you can now save more on your trip to Ireland with CIE Tours "Go for the Green" special March promotion with airfare from $499 when you book their Guided Vacation or Classic Itinerary Self-Drive Tour.

To learn more about this incredible vacation to Ireland deal from CIE Tours, click here or call 800-243-8687 by March 31.

The offer is available from 85 U.S. gateways including:

$499* From Boston, New York, Hartford, and Philadelphia

$699* From 22 gateways: 15 in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions; plus Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Orlando, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington-Dulles

$899* From all other gateways

Adare

Looking for the classic postcard photo of thatched cottages that immediately conjures up images of Ireland? Head to Adare in Co Limerick, one of Ireland’s prettiest villages. Its history stretches back to the 12th century.

Galway

Walk the medieval winding lanes of this ancient port city in the West of Ireland and see its iconic 18th-century Eyre Square and the surrounding stone-clad buildings. It also offers long sandy beaches, a winding promenade, and a pulsating city center of colorful shop facades made for photographs. Don’t miss the sunset over Galway Bay or the chance to film the salmon fisherman in the River Corrib from Salmon Weir Bridge.

Dingle Peninsula

The Dingle Peninsula stretches 30 miles into the Atlantic Ocean. Glimpses of its beauty can be seen in such films as Far & Away, and most recently, Star Wars: Episode VIII The Last Jedi. Slea Head at the westernmost tip of the peninsula rewards with breathtaking Insta-worthy views of hills and coastline, while Inch Beach offers three miles of its own spectacular views.

Connemara

Described by Irish writer Oscar Wilde as a “savage beauty,” capture the constantly changing cloud formations and colors that give granite hills, sparkling lakes, beaches, and peat bogs an added dimension in this scenic part of Ireland’s west coast.

Giant's Causeway

Picture perfect is the way to describe these approximately 40,000 enormous hexagon-shaped pillars that were formed by volcanic activity almost 60 million years ago. Their beauty can be seen as you look down towards the Atlantic along Northern Ireland's Causeway Coastal Route. Visit the Giant’s Causeway Visitor Centre to hear the story of the UNESCO World Heritage and the tall tale of the pillars being created by fighting giants.

To find out more about CIE Tours check out their website here. You can also keep up to date on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

*This promotion is for economy airfare and runs through to March 31, 2023, for travel through the end of October 2023. Call 800-243-8687 to book. Restrictions apply; click here for details.