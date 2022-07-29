When the time calls to take your classic brownie recipe up a few notches, this is the thing to turn to.

These decadent brownies are frosted with a layer of chocolate goodness and livened up by Hennessy brandy.

Hennessy luxe chocolate brownies Take your classic brownies to the next level with this ultra decadent recipe! Posted by IrishCentral.com on Thursday, March 23, 2017

Ingredients

Brownies:

3 cups lightly packed brown sugar

1 cup unsalted butter (room temperature)

5 extra large eggs

1 tbsp vanilla extract

⅛ tsp fine sea salt

1½ cups all-purpose flour

⅔ cup cocoa powder

2 tbsp instant espresso powder

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

Frosting:

1¼ cup superfine sugar

2 tbsp instant espresso powder

¼ cup Hennessy (or other cognac)

¼ cup whole milk

6 tbsp unsalted butter

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Instructions:

Brownies

Preheat oven to 350F.

Butter a 13x18 inch pan

In a large bowl, mix brown sugar and butter on medium-low speed with an electric mixture, until well blended but not too fluffy.

Add eggs to the mixture one at a time, mixing each egg in before adding the next.

Mix in vanilla and salt.

In a medium bowl, add flour, cocoa powder, and espresso powder, stir to combine before mixing into sugar and butter on low-speed.

Pour batter into your prepared pan, and add chocolate chips.

Bake for 23.5 minutes. The batter will still be soft towards the middle of the pan.

Cool brownies before frosting.

Frosting:

In a saucepan, combine sugar espresso powder, Hennessy, milk, and butter, cooking over medium heat. Stir constantly until mixture comes to a boil, let mixture boil gently for 1 minute before removing from heat. Once removed from heat, add chocolate chips, stirring until smooth.

Pour frosting over brownies, and allow the frosting to cool. Once set, cut brownies, serve and enjoy!

* Originally published in 2017. Updated in 2022.