What better way to celebrate Ireland’s favorite chocolate, Cadbury, than to make yourself a chocolaty sweet treat, with a recipe straight from the Irish food board?

When it comes to decadent desserts, the Irish chocolate pot with nutty biscuits is a treat that promises to satisfy your sweet cravings. This rich and velvety dessert combines the luxurious flavors of dark chocolate with the delightful crunch of nutty biscuits. Whether you're hosting a dinner party or simply want to indulge in a heavenly dessert, this recipe is sure to impress. So, let's dive into the world of Irish chocolate and discover the magic of this delightful dessert!

We thought that baking something Irish using Cadbury’s might put a smile on all those chocolate lovers' faces out there.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Irish chocolate pot with nutty biscuits recipe

Ingredients

- 4.4oz plain chocolate (Cadbury’s of course!)

- 250ml cream

- 1 egg

- Half a teaspoon of vanilla essence

Nutty Biscuits

- 7.9oz butter, softened

- 11.4oz caster sugar

- 1 egg

- 1 teaspoon vanilla essence

- 8.8 plain flour

- 1 teaspoon bread soda

- 1 teaspoon baking powder

- 3.5oz nuts, chopped

Method

Chocolate Pots

Break up the chocolate and place in the food processor.

Heat the cream to almost boiling.

Add to the chocolate.

Buzz until the chocolate has melted and the mixture is smooth.

Add the egg and vanilla and buzz again until smooth.

Pour into individual dishes and chill for at least 24 hours.

Nutty Biscuits

Set oven at gas mark 4, 180°C (350°F).

Cream the butter and sugar.

Add the egg and vanilla.

Stir in the flour, bread soda, baking powder and nuts.

Line a baking sheet with non-stick paper.

Place spoonfuls onto the sheet, leaving space between them.

Bake for 7-8 minutes until golden brown.

Remove from the baking sheet and leave to cool.

For more visit Bord Bia.

* Originally published in 2015. Updated in June 2023.